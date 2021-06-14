Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 25,151 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.39. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

