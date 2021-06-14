Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.92 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

