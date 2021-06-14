Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,931 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of PCEF opened at $24.59 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

