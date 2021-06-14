BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 323.5% in May

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LND opened at $6.16 on Monday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $382.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

