Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. BOX reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 104,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,427. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

