Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

