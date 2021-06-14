Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes $221,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

