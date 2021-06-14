Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

