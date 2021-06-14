Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

