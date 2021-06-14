Boston Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,206,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $525.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

