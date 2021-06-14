Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE GRA opened at $68.81 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.06.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

