BOLT Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $60,446.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

