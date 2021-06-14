BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 324,870 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324,870 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $227,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRNA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $37.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,731. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

