BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after acquiring an additional 269,380 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,409,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 745,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $640,631 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

