BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 55.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMBC opened at $15.68 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $724.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

