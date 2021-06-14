BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 6,059 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRI. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

