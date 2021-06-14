BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$681.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

