Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 8,029 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 213.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 173,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $124,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 179,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,386,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51.

