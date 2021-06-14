Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,386,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,313 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,627,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,878,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

