Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ball by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.12. 7,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,986. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

