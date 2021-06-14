Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. 7,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,545. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

