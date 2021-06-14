Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $33.61 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

