BlackRock Inc. Sells 674 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,335,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of City worth $191,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in City by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.58.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

