BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $877.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,970. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $840.49. The company has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

