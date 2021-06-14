BlackRock Inc. Has $184.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Bancorp worth $184,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 147.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $321,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $396,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

