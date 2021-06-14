BlackRock Inc. Buys 90,381 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.36% of USANA Health Sciences worth $188,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

