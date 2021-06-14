BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.68% of First Merchants worth $194,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Merchants by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

FRME opened at $44.19 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

