BlackRock Inc. Acquires 7,440 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,154,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $203,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.