BlackRock Inc. Acquires 225,566 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,611,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.72% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $200,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

