BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 147.1% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the May 13th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. 435,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,923. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.69.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.