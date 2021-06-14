Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $8.95 million and approximately $753.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00333982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00147292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00206755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001348 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

