Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $21.10 on Major Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $21.10 or 0.00051996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $391.92 million and $3.87 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,583.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.99 or 0.01520281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00426269 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004598 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 152.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.