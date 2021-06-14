Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BGI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 232,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,518. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

