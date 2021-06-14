BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTAI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,800. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

