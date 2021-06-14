bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMXMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $108.55 on Friday. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.88.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

