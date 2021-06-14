BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $49.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

BLFS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.73. 11,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,959. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $39,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,928 shares of company stock worth $8,784,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

