BIDR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.52 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

