Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.25. 57,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,411. The company has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

