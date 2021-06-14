Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 627.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Green Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

