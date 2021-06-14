Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.66. 15,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,950. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62.

