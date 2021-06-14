Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.27. 19,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.