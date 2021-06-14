Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 21,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

