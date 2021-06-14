Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

ACAD stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after acquiring an additional 476,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after acquiring an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after acquiring an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after acquiring an additional 394,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

