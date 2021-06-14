BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $417.00 at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $388.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $346.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.80. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $155.16 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.