Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Short Interest Update

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BCHEY stock remained flat at $$20.99 during trading on Monday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.