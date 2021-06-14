Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.54 on Friday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

