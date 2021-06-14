Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

BSMX stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSMX. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.