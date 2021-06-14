Banc Funds Co. LLC Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.82. 521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,948. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,341 shares of company stock worth $1,575,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

