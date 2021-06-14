Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.43. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

