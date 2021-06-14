Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $15.74 Million Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,600 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNOB traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

